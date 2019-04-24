JUST IN
6.3-magnitude quake hits Tibet

IANS  |  Beijing 

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Medog County in Nyingchi City on Wednesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Tremors were felt in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, at 4:15 a.m. (local time), reports Xinhua news agency.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 28.40 degrees north latitude and 94.61 degrees east longitude, the center said.

