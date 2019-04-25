Sri Lanka suicide bomber was earlier arrested but released

One of the Sri Lankan suicide bombers was previously arrested by police and then released, a senior government said on Thursday.

Ilham Ahmed Ibrahim, one of two sons of a spice tycoon who blew themselves up in Sunday's attacks, detonated a device at the in Colombo on Easter Sunday, the told

"It was the suicide bomber of the Cinnamon Grand bomb attack who was released earlier," the said.

and his brother were previously identified as two of the suicide bombers in Sunday's attacks which left at least 359 people dead.

Police have confirmed to that they are holding the brothers' father, Mohamed Yusuf Ibrahim, a wealthy spice trader, on suspicion of aiding and abetting his sons.

Sri Lankan authorities have blamed a local Muslim group for the bloodbath although the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings.

--IANS

mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)