Three suspects arrested with hand grenades in SL

Police in on Thursday arrested three suspects during a raid in Colombo and seized 21 hand grenades, six swords and a van.

The raid was carried out by the (CCD) and the (STF) personnel in the city's Modara area, reported.

Meanwhile, spokesman, told that more than 70 suspects have been arrested across the country since the bombings that claimed the lives of 359 people and injured over 500 others.

He said the suspects have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism, aiding and abetting and conspiracy to commit terrorism.

Gunasekera added that the four most serious cases are in the custody of the (TID).

A further 33 suspects are in custody of the (CID). All remaining suspects are being held by local police.

The majority of the suspects were arrested in Colombo, four of which are women.

All of the suspects are from and most are family members and friends of the suicide bombers that carried out the carnage.

