Spice tycoon suspected of helping sons in suicide attacks

Police are holding the father of two Sri Lankan suicide bombers on suspicion of his sons to carry out attacks that have left at least 359 people dead.

was arrested on Sunday following attacks at hotels and churches. His adult sons, and Ilham Ahmed Ibrahim, blew themselves up in two different attacks earlier that day, reports

On Thursday, told that their father, Mohamed Yusuf Ibrahim, was in custody on suspicion of his sons.

He added that all other members of the Ibrahim family were believed to be in custody too.

Gunasekera told that officers from (CID) and Investigation Department (TID) had raided five safe houses in the country over Sunday's attacks.

More than 70 suspects have been taken into custody on a range of charges, including suspicion of terrorism, and conspiracy to commit terrorism, Gunasekera said.

Of those arrested, four suspects are female, and all are Muslims.

Gunasekera said most of them were family members and friends of the suspected suicide bombers. None of those arrested were foreigners.

Significant raids were carried out on Wednesday night, he added, in which 16 people were arrested at various locations, mostly near the capital Colombo. Three shotguns and two walkie-talkies were also seized.

On Thursday, police said were currently underway across Colombo, including the setting up of road blocks. Police have asked the public not to panic.

remains on high alert and numerous controlled demolitions have been carried out of suspicious packages and vehicles in recent days.

