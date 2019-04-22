Sri Lanka to enforce Emergency from midnight

Sri Lanka's on Monday announced plans to impose a "conditional state of Emergency" from midnight.

A press release from the President's media unit referred to on combating terrorism as the basis for the action.

It said the measures would target terrorism and would not limit freedom of expression.

The decision comes ahead of a of mourning scheduled for Tuesday for the 290 people killed in the attacks at three luxury hotels and three churches besides two other locations.

--IANS

soni/mr

