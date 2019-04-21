Sri Lanka toll 185, curfew declared

declared a nationwide after a string of eight explosions, mostly in Colombo, left at least 185 people dead and over 400 injured on Easter Sunday, authorities said.

reported that the death toll in the multiple blasts had risen to 185 even as two fresh explosions occurred in two neighbourhoods in the afternoon.

--IANS

mr/ksk/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)