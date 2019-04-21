40 killed in Sri Lanka explosions (3rd Lead)

-
At least 40 people were killed and more than 250 others injured on Sunday as explosions ripped through three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka, media reports said.
According to the island nation's The Daily Mirror newspaper, explosions were reported as hundreds of worshipers gathered at the St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, Kotahena, St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya in Katana, and the Zion church in Batticaloa to commemorate Easter Sunday.
The other three blasts where reported at the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury five-star hotels in Colombo.
Of the 40 victims, 25 were killed in Batticaloa, according to the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital.
Colombo National Hospital sources said that more than 100 injured were admitted.
An emergency meeting has been called over the attacks, Minister Harsha De Silva said in a tweet.
"Secretary of Defence and I am at Kochchikade Church. We were also at Shangri-La and Kingsbury Hotels. Rescue operations are underway. Many casualties have been reported including foreigners," he said and requested people to stay calm and indoors.
Images on social media showed the inside at the St. Sebastian church with a shattered ceiling and blood on the pews, the BBC said.
No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.
