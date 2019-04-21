40 killed in Sri Lanka explosions (3rd Lead)

At least 40 people were killed and more than 250 others injured on Sunday as explosions ripped through three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka, said.

According to the island nation's newspaper, explosions were reported as hundreds of worshipers gathered at the in Kochchikade, Kotahena, in Katuwapitiya in Katana, and the Zion church in Batticaloa to commemorate

The other three blasts where reported at the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury five-star hotels in Colombo.

Of the 40 victims, 25 were killed in Batticaloa, according to the

sources said that more than 100 injured were admitted.

An emergency meeting has been called over the attacks, said in a tweet.

" at We were also at Shangri-La and Rescue operations are underway. Many casualties have been reported including foreigners," he said and requested people to stay calm and indoors.

Images on showed the inside at the St. Sebastian church with a shattered ceiling and blood on the pews, the said.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

--IANS

ksk

