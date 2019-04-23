Sri Lankan schools to remain shut till April 29

-
All government schools across Sri Lanka will remain closed until April 29 in view of the security situation, Education Minister Akila V. Kariyawasam announced on Tuesday.
The Minister said all universities would also remain closed until further notice.
The decisions follow the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that have killed 321 people and wounded more than 500.
