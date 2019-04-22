HC seeks Delhi government reply on 'admission denial'

The High Court on Monday asked the city to file its response on a plea seeking re-admission of those student who were denied admission on "flimsy" grounds like issues in their cards or not being residents.

A bench of and Justice asked the to file reply on the plea filed by group Social Jurist, through Ashok Agarwal, and listed the matter for May 9 for further hearing.

The petition has challenged the denial of admission and re-admission to 130 students by schools on various "flimsy" grounds like issues in the card, not having transfer certificates and not being residents of

Agarwal said that that admission or readmission was were illegally and unconstitutionally denied and these students were forced to go out of the mainstream school system.

