The (ISB) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Moscow School of Management to strengthen and research in emerging markets.

They agreed to conduct joint educational modules, exchange faculty and research staff, organise joint events, academic research and other initiatives.

said it was a great opportunity for the to expand the frontiers of academic collaborations globally with like-minded partners. "With Skolkovo, the number one brand in Russia, we hope to strengthen our Programmes and also our ongoing research on emerging markets," he said.

said that joint research conducted between ISB's Initiative for Emerging Market Studies (IEMS) and IEMS (Institute for Emerging Market Studies) showed the importance of the schools' academic collaboration.

"We are pleased that the common connection between the two schools has grown into a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership. I would also like to mention that the inspired the establishment of Skolkovo," he said.

Under this MoU, both the schools have agreed to work on various areas related to education, public policy and family business. ISB will also help in its Eurasia initiative.

--IANS

ms/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)