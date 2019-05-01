JUST IN
Sri Lankan without valid papers held near Chennai

IANS  |  Chennai 

The police in Tamil Nadu claimed to have arrested a Sri Lankan national staying in the outskirts here without valid papers.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Tuesday searched an apartment and arrested the Sri Lankan national identified as Roshan.

Roshan did not have proper travel documents, like passport and visa, and had entered India several months back. He was staying with some other Sri Lankan nationals who had valid papers.

The police are probing whether Roshan is in anyway connected with the Easter Sunday bombing in Colombo that killed over 250 people and injured over 500 people.

