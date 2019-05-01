Mother, infant crushed to death by speeding truck

A speeding truck crushed to death a young woman and her eight-month-old daughter near police station in early on Wednesday.

Police said that Rakesh, a resident of a nearby village, had come to with his wife and daughter on his motorcycle. "He asked his wife to wait for him while he went to buy some items from the market. In his absence, a speeding truck ran over the two, resulting in instant death."

A huge crowd ran after the truck and caught the Rameshwar, who was handed over to the police. On his return, Rakesh fainted when he saw the bodies.

Police Station in-charge said that the bodies had been sent for post-mortem and the had been arrested.

