Stalin urges Rahul not to quit as Congress President

DMK President M.K. Stalin on Tuesday urged Congress President Rahul Gandhi not to resign from his party post.
In a statement issued here, the DMK said Stalin spoke to Gandhi on the phone and told him that he had won the people's hearts.
On his part, Gandhi greeted Stalin on the DMK-led alliance's sweeping electoral victory in Tamil Nadu.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi too greeted Stalin.
Stalin will be attending the swearing in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday at Vijayawada.
