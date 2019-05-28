3 MLAs, 50 councillors from Bengal join BJP

-
Three MLAs from West Bengal, including Trinamool Congress-turned-BJP leader Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy, along with more than 50 councillors on Tuesday joined the BJP here.
The other two MLAs are Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya from Bishnupur (Trinamool) and Debendra Roy from Hemtabad (CPI-M). Roy represents Bijpur Assembly constituency.
They were received at the BJP office by senior party leader Kailash Vijayavargiya amid slogan shouting.
