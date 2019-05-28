3 MLAs, 50 councillors from Bengal join BJP

Three MLAs from West Bengal, including Trinamool Congress-turned-BJP leader Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy, along with more than 50 councillors on Tuesday joined the BJP here.

The other two MLAs are from Bishnupur (Trinamool) and Debendra Roy from (CPI-M). Roy represents constituency.

They were received at the BJP office by amid slogan shouting.

--IANS

