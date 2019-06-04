Standoff between rival factions in Kerala Congress (Mani) continues

The Kerala Congress (Mani), the third biggest ally in the Congress-led UDF continues to be divided between two rival camps led by working chairman P.J. Joseph and founder, K.M. Mani's son Jose K. Mani.
Ever since 86-year-old Mani passed away in April, the fight for the top post in the party between the two has been on. It reached a flash point on Tuesday when supporters of Joseph and Jose clashed.
As per the party constitution, the new chairman was to be elected at the state committee meeting but that has not yet happened.
"I have to be made the chairman, Jose K. Mani - working chairman and C.F. Thomas the parliamentary party leader and that should be the way things should be worked out," said Joseph.
Meanwhile, 127 state committee members demanded the holding of the state committee.
--IANS
sg/in
