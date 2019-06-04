Giriraj taunts Nitish, Paswan after Iftar party

on Tuesday targeted Kumar, and LJP chief and for holding an iftar party and posing a picture to display their love for holy month of

"Why we lag behind in our religion and rituals and lead in display for other," the tweeted, saying the picture would have been beautiful had 5they organised "phalahar on Navratra".

Singh posted the comment along with a picture of Kumar, Paswan, Bihar holding each other's hands at the iftar here on Monday.

did not like Singh remark and reacted demanding action against the

"It is high time BJP should take Giriraj Singh's statements seriously and act against him as PM Narendra Modi had recently stated that he would check and control all such leaders of his party who speak the language of hate," the said.

Nitish's and Paswan's are allies of the

--IANS

ik/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)