SC issues notice to Puducherry CM in turf war

In a new twist to the turf war in Puducherry, the on Tuesday issued notice to and directed that any cabinet decision involving financial implication or land transfer cannot be implemented till the next date of hearing.

A bench comprising Justices and said that the cabinet meeting set for June 7 in could take a decision on these issues but they cannot be implemented.

The next date of hearing in the apex court is June 21. The court ordered the to be impleaded as a party and notice be sent to him.

On May 28, the top court agreed to hear a petition filed by seeking clarity on the administrative control of the Union Territory.

In her plea, Bedi argued that government officers in were caught in a bind after the apex court issued a notice on a order that curbed Bedi's powers.

Bedi's contended in the petition: "Direct that status quo ante be maintained as regards administrative functioning in the Union Territory of Puducherry as it existed prior to passing of the impugned judgment of April 30 ( order), during pendency of the present petition."

Bedi and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads on administrative issues ever since she assumed office in May 2016. In the wake of the standoff, Bedi moved the seeking clarity on control of bureaucrats in Puducherry.

The High Court on April 30 ruled that the "cannot interfere with the activities of the elected government".

Bedi's petition contended that the had issued a note quoting the High Court order and directed that the Chief Secretary, (Personnel) and the Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Finance) shall review all existing standing orders issued by various departments and amend them in tune with the High Court order.

Highlighting the confusion among officers in the light of the High Court order, the petition claimed: "The officers are in a quandary as to whether to implement the directions of the High Court or otherwise. That the officers are being threatened with contempt action is leading to administrative chaos, hence the urgency (for an early hearing)."

On May 10, the apex court admitted Bedi's appeal to stay the High Court decision and issued a notice to various respondents, including the

Bedi's petition claimed that the Madras High Court had not understood the true import of the Union Territories Act.

--IANS

ss/mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)