'Stranded' Asha Bhosle thanks Smriti Irani for help

Asha Bhosle thanked Union Minister Smriti Irani for offering her help after the veteran singer was stranded in the rush post Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony here.
Bhonsle, who was attending the ceremony here on Thursday, tweeted a photograph of herself with Irani.
She captioned it: "I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM's oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except Smriti Irani, who saw my plight and made sure I reached home safely. She cares and that is why she won."
The who's who of Indian business, cinema, politics and sports gathered to witness the event in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
--IANS
dc/rtp
