Stranded Rohingya: India to work with neighbours

In the wake of reports about 31 Rohingya Muslims from being stranded at the India- border, the government on Tuesday said it will handle such matters through mutual consultation with neighbouring

"The government is aware of the presence of 31 persons originally from Rakhine State in Myanmar, currently at the Zero Line on the India- border," said in response to queries.

"While their documentation and claims are being examined, necessary shelter, and materials are being provided to them by forces guarding the Indian border," Kumar said.

Referring to of alleged movement into by some persons, he said: "Government is not a party to such movements. We will work with our neighbours to handle such matters through mutual consultation."

These 31 Rohingya Muslims have been stranded since Friday at Zero Line on the India-Bangladesh border with western

A meeting between the (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), supposed to be held on Monday, did not take place.

"We are waiting instructions from the in about the next course of action concerning these 31 Rohingya Muslims," a BSF official, who refused to disclose his identity, told IANS in late on Monday.

of BSF, Brajesh Kumar, told the media that the BSF has been providing and other basic necessities to the six men, nine women and 16 children on humanitarian grounds.

According to the Bangladeshi media, the has alleged that the BSF has been pushing Rohingyas into Bangladeshi territory. The BSF has rejected the charge.

