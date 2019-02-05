Students march for spreading awareness on menstrual hygiene

Over 8,000 students from 65 schools in the national capital on Tuesday marched at Connaught Place to spread awareness about menstrual

On Menstrual Day Period Fest '19, flagged off the Pad 'Yatra' at Central Park in Connaught Place and asked school students to spread awareness about menstruation.

"I urge each one of you to become of this message to eradicate shame and silence around periods. You are here to bring about change in the nation!"

The Yatra was organised by a Delhi-based NGO called Sachhi Saheli, which is working to eliminate shame and taboo related to menstruation.

The Fest was divided into various zones that aimed at providing all-round knowledge about period management, women's health, sexual and reproductive The 'Yatra' was part of the fest.

--IANS

nks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)