'Gabbar' and 'Sambha' to educate Gurugram on traffic rules

To prevent road accidents, the have picked Hindi film Sholeys iconic characters 'Gabbar' and 'Sambha' to perform street plays at important locations to create awareness among commuters to obey traffic guidelines.

Subhash Bokan, the PRO of Gurugram police, said: "Actors of a private NGO will play those roles. They will use popular dialogues from 'Sholey' to encourage motorists to obey traffic rules.

The traffic police officials and members of (RSO) will participate in the event to be kicked off tomorrow at metro station. The said the street play will be staged at other important intersections such as Iffco Chowk, Bristol Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Sector 56, Sector 31 and other important places.

Last year, the city registered over 1,214 road accidents and 442 persons lost their lives in them.

--IANS

str/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)