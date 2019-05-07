Subroto Cup partners with Ajna Holdings

on Tuesday announced a landmark partnership with to make the and data driven. As the edition enters its 60th edition, this partnership is aimed at growing Asias largest grassroots tournament as per leading global competitions.

Ajna will provide end to end through its & App which will track development, manage fixtures, provide match insights and drive registrations. This is a first of its kind initiative in and will also hold the distinction of the largest youth tournament to go completely digital globally.

Ajna will use management, and data science in line with leading clubs and youth competitions, specially tailored for The Cup has already seen the rise of the likes of Shyam Thapa, Baichung Bhutia, Harjinder Singh, Gurpreet Sandhu, Anas Edathodika, Sunil Chhetri, Robin Singh, and current youngsters such as Anwar Ali, Rahul KP, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Ninthoinganba etc. Almost every in team has played in and been scouted through this competition.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)