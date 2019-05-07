Chennai opt to bat vs Mumbai in Qualifier 1 (Toss)

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.
Both the teams made one change in their squad as Murli Vijay came in for injured Kedar Jadhav in the Chennai team while Jayant Yadav replaced Mitchell McClenaghan in the Mumbai playing eleven.
Playing XI:
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain/wicket-keeper), Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
--IANS
kk/bg
