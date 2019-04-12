Sudan Defence Minister sworn in as Transitional Council chief

Sudan's Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf was sworn in as head of the transitional council in Sudan, official Sudan TV reported.
"Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf took the constitutional oath as chairman of the Transitional Military Council and Kamal Abdul-Marouf Al-Mahi as his deputy," Xinhua reported on Thursday, citing Sudan TV.
Earlier on Thursday, Ibn Auf announced the ousting of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and his government.
He further declared a state of emergency for three months and a curfew for one month.
The Defence Minister said that a military council would be formed to run the country during a transitional period of two years.
He also announced suspension of the interim constitution of the Republic of Sudan, and closure of the Sudanese air space for 24 hours together with border passages all over Sudan until further notice.
Since December 19 last year, Sudan has been witnessing popular protests over the deteriorating economic conditions and price hikes of basic commodities.
