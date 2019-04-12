Sudan Defence Minister sworn in as Transitional Council chief

Sudan's was sworn in as of the transitional council in Sudan, official TV reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Ibn Auf announced the ousting of Sudanese and his government.

He further declared a state of emergency for three months and a curfew for one month.

The said that a military council would be formed to run the country during a transitional period of two years.

He also announced suspension of the interim constitution of the Republic of Sudan, and closure of the Sudanese air space for 24 hours together with border passages all over until further notice.

Since December 19 last year, Sudan has been witnessing popular protests over the deteriorating economic conditions and price hikes of basic commodities.

