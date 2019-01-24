One dead in skirmishes between Sudan security forces

A security agent from Sudan's intelligence service has been killed in skirmishes with a group of soldiers in the town of Port Sudan, police said Thursday.

The fighting between members of the country's powerful and and a group of soldiers erupted late on Wednesday, Port police said in a statement.

"There were skirmishes yesterday evening at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) between members of Sudanese armed forces and members of NISS," Omer said.

"One member of NISS was killed, while there are several others from both sides who are wounded." Residents of Port told AFP that the fighting was close to the coast, forcing nearby cafes and restaurants to shut.

Omer said the commanders of both the groups later stopped the fighting and the "situation is now under control across the state".

Members of NISS are leading a sweeping crackdown on anti-government protests that have rocked for more than a month now, with protesters staging rallies even in

On Thursday, protesters are planning to march on the presidential palace in as organisers called for new nationwide rallies.

