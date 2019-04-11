JUST IN
Congress will start MGNREGA 3.0: Rahul

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that a Congress government will start 'MGNREGA 3.0' whose focus will be water conservation.

"The work done under MGNREGA will be used to build and renew water bodies," he said in a tweet.

Gandhi also said that the minimum days of guaranteed employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme will be increased from 100 to 150.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 23:14 IST

