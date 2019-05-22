India crashes out of Sudirman Cup 2019

India's dismal show in continued in the ongoing Cup 2019 as the shuttlers lost their respective matches to suffer a 0-5 defeat against in the Group 1D tie.

With the second consecutive defeat, India's campaign in the tournament also came to an end.

In the men's singles match, suffered a 17-21, 20-22 defeat against Later, Pranav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy went down 5-21, 11-21 to and in the mixed doubles contest.

Later in the day, the men's doubles pair comprising Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty failed to notch a win as they went down fighting 21-18, 15-21, 17-21 to Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong.

Meanwhile, a lot was expected from India's ace shuttler However, she also disappointed going down to 12-21, 17-21 in a 33-minute affair as the scoreline read 4-0 in China's favour.

Later, women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also lost 12-21, 15-21 to and of

Earlier on Tuesday, had lost 2-3 to

In the previous edition of the Cup, in 2017, had managed to reach the quarter-finals where they lost to

