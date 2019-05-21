Indian shuttlers suffer 2-3 loss to Malaysia in Sudirman Cup

suffered a shocking straight-game loss in men's singles on Tuesday as were stunned 2-3 by a young in a group 1D match to jeopardise their hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the mixed team championship here.

Mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa produced a brilliant performance to outdo Malaysia's Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie 16-21 21-17 24-22 in an hour and 10-minute opening match to give a 1-0 lead.

But India's decision to field world no 13 Sameer instead of Kidambi Srikanth in men's singles backfired as the former couldn't get going against Lee Zii Jia, losing 13-21 15-21 in 48 minutes to allow level the scores 1-1.

Olympic and silver medallist P V Sindhu then steamrolled Goh 21-12 21-8 in 35 minutes to bring back on track but doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy lost narrowly 20-22 19-21 to and

With India and level at 2-2, Ashwini once again took the court -- two hours after her mixed doubles match -- alongwith N Sikki Reddy but the women's doubles pair couldn't get across the world no 13 pair of and Lee Meng Yean, losing 11-21 19-21.

Eighth seeded India's hopes will now rest on their next match when they take on the mighty Wednesday.

boosts of All England champion and world no 2 Shi Yuqi besides three formidable doubles pairs -- all figuring the world's top 10 and it will take a miraculous effort from India to overcome the 10-time champions.

India had reached the quarterfinals in the 2011 and 2017 editions of the

