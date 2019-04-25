Sufiya Khan starts Kashmir-to-Kanyakumari marathon

-
Sufiya Khan, a runner from Rajasthan, on Thursday started a marathon from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to spread h er message of hope and positivity.
The 33-year-old belongs to Ajmer city. She says her 4,000-km run stands for positivity.
"I hope to cover the distance in 100 days. You can meet and connect with people through such efforts," Sufiya told reporters here.
Srinagar District Development Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary flagged off the marathon.
--IANS
sq/mr
