Climate protesters block London Stock Exchange

group blocked the entrance to the Stock Exchange on Thursday as climate change continued in the British capital.

The group said it was "hitting the financial industry" to "demand they tell the truth about the devastating impact the industry has on our planet", according to a tweet announcing the action on its official account.

In another tweet, the group revealed that other activists had climbed onto a train in for the second time in a week, reports

At least four protesters on top of the train held signs that read "don't jail the canaries" and "business as usual death".

Last week, three activists were arrested at the same station after two glued themselves to the top of a train, and a third glued himself to the side.

More than 1,000 protesters were arrested last week when the group took over locations in such as Parliament Square, Oxford Circus and The police said 53 people were charged.

A at was cleared on Thursday morning.

"We remain in frequent contact with the organisers to ensure that the serious disruption to Londoners is brought to a close as soon as possible and that only lawful and peaceful continue," the police added.

said in a statement that the would end with a closing ceremony in Hyde Park at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)