Garmin launches new 'Vivosmart' model in India

on Thursday refreshed its 'Vivosmart' activity series with a new model -- 'Vivosmart 4' targeted at fitness enthusiasts. The device is priced at Rs 12,990 in

The smart fitness comes with advanced sleep monitoring through a rapid eye movement (REM) monitor feature, wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor to measure blood oxygen saturation levels at night and an all-day stress tracking feature.

"The 'Vivosmart 4' is comfortable to wear at night and Pulse Ox provides customers with information they can use to improve their health. As people are getting more conscious about their health, we are confident that 'Vivosmart 4' will prove to be a perfect partner," said Ali Rizvi, -

With features dedicated to activities including walking, running, swimming and more, the smart watch will also alert users on notifications, including calls and text messages.

users will also be able to reply to texts using the wrist-device, which comes with a seven-day battery life, the company claimed.

Other features of 'Vivosmart 4' include heart-rate monitoring, all-day stress tracking, relaxation and breathing timer along with a

The is available in five colours at the Brand Store in Bengaluru and at Helios Watch Stores across

--IANS

rp/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)