Sunburn to return to Goa in February

After three years, electronic dance music festival will be returning to but in a different

Percept Live, the wholly owned subsidiary of Percept Ltd, has announced a collaboration with Goa-based to co-promote all events in the state. Under this alliance, the first two-day event -- -- will be held at from February 23, read a statement.

Represented by Shailesh Shetty, will be responsible for all local logistics and permissions for Sunburn Klassique.

"Over the last 12 years, we have evolved from being just a music festival to an aspirational brand with millions of loyalists. We hope our return to is truly memorable and magical and we can once again build into a thriving music destination," Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said.

"As a practice, we will deliver the most intrinsic and enhanced fan experience without compromising on our production and experiential ethics," Singh added.

Sunburn, a Percept Intellectual Property, started in 2007 as a three-day music festival in Goa. The venue of the tenth edition of Sunburn in 2016 was shifted from Goa to Pune due to several reasons including pending dues.

Shetty said: "It's great to be a part of Sunburn's homecoming to Goa after three years. We are excited to be a part of Sunburn's journey back home. I'm sure the event will bring back a lot of memories to fans who have been a part of Sunburn in Goa.

"We will be working hand in hand with authorities to get all requisite permissions to ensure the event goes on smoothly without any glitches. We hope to do multiple Sunburn Klassique events in Goa starting this February."

