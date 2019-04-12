SC dismisses Vedanta's plea for access to copper smelting plant

The on Friday dismissed a plea by seeking access to its Thoothukudi-located Copper Smelting plant in to carry out maintenance work.

Describing the plea as frivolous, a bench of Justice and Justice Justice said that they were not here to control the High Courts.

On February 18, the top court had rejected Vedanta's plea seeking direction to the government to allow the re-opening of the Copper smelting plant as it (apex court) set aside the NGT order for the re-opening of the plant.

The top court's February 18 verdict came on a Board's plea against the December 15, 2018 (NGT) order directing it to give its consent for the re-opening of the plant.

However, the grant of consent by the state board was subject to the satisfaction of certain conditionalities by

While setting aside the December 15 NGT order, the top court had asked the to approach the against State Board order shutting down the plant.

The copper smelting plant was shut down permanently on May 28, 2018 in the wake of violent incidents that claimed many lives.

--IANS

ss/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)