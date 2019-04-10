Punjab CM, AAP urge EC to revoke SIT IG's transfer

After Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote to the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday objecting to transfer of Inspector General (IG) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh from the special investigation team (SIT) probing firing and sacrilege cases, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also asked the EC to review the decision.
An AAP delegation, led by Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema and senior AAP legislator Aman Arora, met Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S. Karuna Raju here and demanded review and revocation of "the dictatorial order" shifting the IG of from SIT.
"The IG is an upright officer who was investigating the firing incidents and sacrilege cases professionally. This upset the Akali Dal leadership, which complained to the EC against him. The EC should review the decision," Cheema said.
The EC on Monday ordered transfer of the IG after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) filed a complaint stating that the IG had made political statements regarding the SIT probe in an interview last month.
The SIT is investigating the October 2015 firing linked to the sacrilege cases in which top SAD leaders, including former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, and police officers were questioned.
The EC also directed the Punjab Chief Secretary to relieve Singh from the SIT, probing firing in the Behbal Kalan village of Faridkot district following protests against sacrilege cases. The EC also asked the state government not to assign any election related work to Singh.
Sikh hardliners and other organisations have also condemned the transfer. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday termed the EC directive as a "biased order".
"The Akalis had been trying to scuttle investigations into the sacrilege and subsequent firing cases, and are now resorting to desperate measures to save their skin," Amarinder Singh said in a statement.
"The entire premise of EC order was based on a flimsy complaint, which actually amounted to admission of guilt by the complainant. It was obvious that the complainant was running scared at the thought of exposure by the SIT, and had taken refuge in the SAD alliance with the BJP," he said.
The Chief Minister said the Akalis wanted to prevent him and his government from bringing justice to the innocent victims of the 101 cases of sacrilege that had occurred in the state between 2015 and March 2017.
Amarinder Singh said he was committed to ensuring that justice was delivered to the families of the two killed and 17 others injured, including two maimed for life.
