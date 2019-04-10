Punjab CM, AAP urge EC to revoke SIT IG's transfer

After wrote to the (EC) on Wednesday objecting to transfer of (IG) Kunwar from the special investigation team (SIT) probing firing and sacrilege cases, the (AAP) has also asked the EC to review the decision.

An AAP delegation, led by of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora, met here and demanded review and revocation of "the dictatorial order" shifting the IG of from SIT.

"The IG is an who was investigating the firing incidents and sacrilege cases professionally. This upset the Akali Dal leadership, which complained to the EC against him. The EC should review the decision," Cheema said.

The EC on Monday ordered transfer of the IG after the filed a complaint stating that the IG had made political statements regarding the SIT probe in an interview last month.

The SIT is investigating the October 2015 firing linked to the sacrilege cases in which top leaders, including former and Sukhbir Singh Badal, and police officers were questioned.

The EC also directed the to relieve Singh from the SIT, probing firing in the Behbal Kalan village of district following protests against sacrilege cases. The EC also asked the not to assign any election related work to Singh.

Sikh hardliners and other organisations have also condemned the transfer. on Tuesday termed the EC directive as a "biased order".

"The Akalis had been trying to scuttle investigations into the sacrilege and subsequent firing cases, and are now resorting to desperate measures to save their skin," said in a statement.

"The entire premise of EC order was based on a flimsy complaint, which actually amounted to admission of guilt by the complainant. It was obvious that the complainant was running scared at the thought of exposure by the SIT, and had taken refuge in the alliance with the BJP," he said.

The Chief Minister said the Akalis wanted to prevent him and his government from bringing justice to the innocent victims of the 101 cases of sacrilege that had occurred in the state between 2015 and March 2017.

Amarinder Singh said he was committed to ensuring that justice was delivered to the families of the two killed and 17 others injured, including two maimed for life.

--IANS

js/rtp/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)