Pakistan seems to have allied with Modi: Congress

The on Thursday attacked over remarks of his counterpart that peace talks prospects with were better if won the polls, saying seemed to have officially allied with

said the and ISI want that such a should continue in under whom "internal strife continues to blow, where the atmosphere of hatred and division gets perpetuated by the actions of the powers that be, where peace is a casualty in the country and where directly or indirectly forces inimical to continue to get space".

"It seems that has now officially allied with Modi ji. seems to wish for Modiji's success," Surjewala said.

He said the entire country saw Modiji's love for then Prime Minister and the ISI "when he went uninvited to Pakistan and then invited ISI to India".

"It seems that the love affair with now continues. We want to say Imran Khan and Pakistan will never succeed nor will the firecrackers, in Modiji's language, burst in Pakistan, for is going to lose the 2019 election," he said. Surjewala said Pakistan wants that while its relationship with should be strengthened, it wants to isolate India.

"Let me say today as a citizen of India, that Pakistan Prime Minister's diabolical design and wish will never come true. We will defeat every force that perpetuates and propagates hatred, division in this country and Imran Khan's friend and his party will be decimated by the people of India," Surjewala said.

Modi had on Wednesday accused of speaking the language of Pakistan. BJP leaders have also said that remarks of Congress and other opposition leaders were being quoted in the neighbouring country.

Imran Khan had expressed the hope during an interview that India-Pakistan peace had a "better chance under Modi".

He also said that if the next were led by the opposition Congress party, it might be too scared to seek a settlement with Pakistan over the issue.

"Perhaps if the BJP - a right-wing party - wins, some kind of settlement in could be reached," he said, adding he believed Modi too would be interested to restart the dialogue despite the current impasse.

