Swift police action saves woman from being burned alive

A quick action by police saved a woman from being burned alive on Monday in Bihar's district.

"As soon as we got to know that some people are trying to burn a woman alive at a cremation ground in Saripur village on the banks of river Sone, a police team rushed to the site and rescued her," a police officer, Avadesh Kumar Singh, said.

Singh said a case was lodged against half-a-dozen people of her family and the police have began investigating into it.

"All accused fled the site as they saw the police team approaching them," he said.

It was, however, not immediately known why her family members were trying to set her on fire.

The woman has been admitted to a government hospital.

