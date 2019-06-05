System to check particulate air pollution launched

on Wednesday launched the world's first system for particulate pollution, the single greatest threat to human health globally, officials said.

It's a market-based system where the government sets a limit on emissions and allows industries to buy and sell permits to stay below the cap.

The pilot programme launched on World Day will be a model for the rest of and the world as a means of reducing and facilitating robust economic growth.

It's being launched in Surat, a densely-populated industrial centre where textile and dye mills release a significant amount of air pollutant, and is expected to drastically reduce at a low cost to both government and industry and provide best practices for replicating trading schemes to other emissions, an expert associated with the project told IANS.

About 350 industries around have installed continuous emissions monitoring systems and now transmit real-time, high-quality emissions data. The scheme takes advantage of the technology's modern, transparent approach to monitoring.

The Control Board (GPCB) is carrying out the programme with the help of a team of researchers, including and from the at (EPIC).

The other researchers are from the Evidence for Policy Design at Harvard Kennedy School, from the at and from The Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL).

The researchers are evaluating the programme's benefits and costs, relative to the status quo, using a randomised controlled trial.

Greenstone, the in economics, said, "As one of the most sophisticated initiatives in the developing world, and the first globally to tackle particulate matters, Gujarat's forward-looking vision has the potential to create lasting changes for the people living in this state, as well as become a benchmark for other states in and countries across the world."

The GPCB has a history of innovation that has often led the way for other states in

In 2015, it worked with the same research team to design, test, and based on the test results implement a new way of carrying out industrial pollution audits, fixing the incentive problem that occurs when third-party auditors responsible for testing plants on behalf of the regulator are also paid by these same plants.

As part of its commitment to effective and efficient pollution control, the programME will be experimentally tested to understand its impacts on emissions, industry costs, and regulatory costs.

Globally, have been used to reduce other forms of pollution, such as sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides in the US.

