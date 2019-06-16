Taiwanese queues 24 hours to be first into new Apple Store

An Apple fan waited around a day to become the very first person to enter Taiwans second official Apple store in the Xinyi district of the capital Taipei, news website Taipei Times reported on Sunday.
The 33-year-old fan Lu Shao-hua said: "I came here between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, because I wanted to become the first visitor to the new Apple store," the report said.
Lu said the first Apple product he bought in 2006 was an iPod Shuffle. Revealing that he is planning to participate in Apple's photography courses, he also said that, for the moment, he just wanted to go home to get some rest.
The new Apple store "Apple Xinyi A13" is located at a company building at the corner of Songshou and Songren, while the other Apple store is located inside the Taipei 101 shopping mall.
In may be realled that when the Cupertino-based company inaugurated its very first store inside the Taipei 101 shopping center in July 2017, the first visitor was a 28-year-old man who had stood in queue for 68 hours.
Apple said nearly 4 million people have visited their in Taiwan since it opened almost two years ago.
