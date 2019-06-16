Taiwanese queues 24 hours to be first into new Apple Store

An fan waited around a day to become the very first person to enter Taiwans store in the district of the capital Taipei, news website Times reported on Sunday.

The 33-year-old fan said: "I came here between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, because I wanted to become the first visitor to the new store," the report said.

Lu said the first Apple product he bought in 2006 was an Revealing that he is planning to participate in Apple's photography courses, he also said that, for the moment, he just wanted to go home to get some rest.

The new "Apple A13" is located at a company building at the corner of Songshou and Songren, while the other is located inside the 101 shopping mall.

In may be realled that when the Cupertino-based company inaugurated its very first store inside the 101 shopping center in July 2017, the first visitor was a 28-year-old man who had stood in queue for 68 hours.

Apple said nearly 4 million people have visited their in since it opened almost two years ago.

