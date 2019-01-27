'Significant progress' on talks with Taliban, says US envoy

The US has made "significant progress" in its peace talks with the to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan, a top has said.

However, Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Reconciliation, cautioned that nothing has been finalised yet.

Afghanistan-born Khalilzad said this in a series of tweets after six days of talks with the representatives in Doha, He now heads to for consultations with the elected

"After six days in Doha, I'm headed to for consultations. Meetings here were more productive than they have been in the past. We made significant progress on vital issues," he said Saturday.

"Will build on the momentum and resume talks shortly. We have a number of issues left to work out. Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, and 'everything' must include an intra-Afghan dialogue and comprehensive ceasefire," Khalilzad said.

The top American thanked for their constructive engagement and their facilitation of this round of talks.

Since being appointed in September last, Khalilzad has met with all sides in an attempt to end America's longest war.

The control nearly half of Afghanistan, and are more powerful than at any time since the 2001 US-led invasion.

