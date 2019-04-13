Taliban shadow governor for Helmand dead

Sharafuddin Taqi, shadow governor of Taliban for Afghanistan's Helmand province, has died of injuries, sustained in an airstrike earlier this month, the media reported on Saturday.
The provincial government said in a statement, cited by the Khaama Press, that Taqi was wounded in the airstrike close to the Musa Qala market on April 1.
As many as five militants, including the media in charge of the group Hafiz Rashid, were killed in the airstrike, according to the statement.
Taliban shadow governor for Kandahar, Mohammadzai, was currently leading the activities of the militant group for Helmand, it added.
--IANS
soni/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU