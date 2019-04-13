Afghan security forces kill 27 Taliban militants

Taliban's massive offensive to capture Afghanistan's district in the province has been repulsed and the militant group fled away after leaving 27 bodies behind, the said in a statement on Saturday.

Taliban, according to the government statement, launched multi-pronged offensive with two followed by gunfight on Friday night to capture district, but the security forces' "sharp reaction forced the insurgents to retreat".

More than two dozen militants were injured in the incident, said the statement cited by

Two security personnel were also killed in the fighting and eight others sustained while defending the besieged district, added the statement.

The deadly attack came hours after the announced launching its annual spring offensive aimed at gaining grounds to topple

However, the termed newly launched offensive as mere propaganda to boost morale of its fighters to continue useless insurgency in the conflict-plagued country.

