Tamil must be optional language in other states: TN CM

Chief Minister on Wednesday urged Narendra to include Tamil as an optional language for study in other states.

Palaniswami tweeted that this would be a great service to one of the most ancient languages of the world.

Palaniswami's request comes two days after the Centre drew flak from political parties in on its proposed move to make Hindi one of the languages in schools.

Following vocal protests in Tamil Nadu, the clause recommending mandatory Hindi teaching in all schools was dropped from the draft National Education Policy on Monday.

