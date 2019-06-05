Act if roads blocked while offering namaaz: BJP MP

-
BJP MP from Bulandshahr Bhola Singh on Wednesday stoked a fresh controversy when he said that action should be taken against those who block roads while offering 'namaaz.
"We all celebrate festivals but if the celebrations cause inconvenience to others, it is wrong. Hindus celebrate Holi, Diwali, Raksha Bandhan and the entire country celebrates that but no one experiences inconvenience due to our festivals," he said.
The MP further said that a place had been designated for such events and action should be taken if roads were blocked.
Bhola Singh has won from the Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency for a second time and hit the headlines when he recently entered a polling booth with the BJP symbol in hand.
--IANS
amita/mr/pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
