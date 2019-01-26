JUST IN
Tamil Nadu celebrates Republic Day

IANS  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu on Saturday celebrated the 70th Republic Day with patriotic fervour as Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurled the tricolour at the Marina Beach here.

Purohit took the salute from the armed forces and other security agencies while Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and his ministers and large number of people enjoyed the colourful floats.

District Collectors across the state unfurled the national flag and took salute from police contingents.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 08:30 IST

