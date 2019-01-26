US Senate passes stopgap bill to lift government shutdown

The US Senate has passed a stopgap bill to reopen the for three weeks, 35 days after the shutdown began.

The measure was approved unanimously on Friday and would head for the for approval, reports

After both the chambers of sign off on the bill, it will reach the for final ratification.

The swift passage came after the and reached a deal to fund the until February 15, while further discussing funding for a possible border wall.

Trump threatened during a speech earlier Friday that if both sides could not strike a wall deal during this period, he might allow the shutdown again or call for a state of emergency.

