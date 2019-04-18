Tamil Nadu CM queues up to vote

Voters in a polling booth here were in for a pleasant surprise on Thursday when they spotted Chief Minister K. queuing up like other citizens to vote.

Palaniswami, who heads the ruling AIADMK, displayed his voter identity card and the booth slip to the media before casting his vote in Edappadi.

The AIADMK and the DMK are leading the two main alliances in the battle for Tamil Nadu's 38 Lok Sabha seats.

--IANS

vj/mr/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)