Tamil Nadu CM queues up to vote

IANS  |  Salem (Tamil Nadu) 

Voters in a polling booth here were in for a pleasant surprise on Thursday when they spotted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami queuing up like other citizens to vote.

Palaniswami, who heads the ruling AIADMK, displayed his voter identity card and the booth slip to the media before casting his vote in Edappadi.

The AIADMK and the DMK are leading the two main alliances in the battle for Tamil Nadu's 38 Lok Sabha seats.

First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 08:32 IST

