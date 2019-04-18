Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami queues up casts votes

-
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday stood in the line and cast his vote in Edappadi in Salem district.
It was a pleasant surprise for the voters standing in the line at the polling booth.
Palaniswami displayed his voter identity card and also the booth slip to the media assembled there.
--IANS
vj/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
