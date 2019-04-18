Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami queues up casts votes

JUST IN
IANS  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday stood in the line and cast his vote in Edappadi in Salem district.

It was a pleasant surprise for the voters standing in the line at the polling booth.

Palaniswami displayed his voter identity card and also the booth slip to the media assembled there.

First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 08:10 IST

