Tata Motors launches SUV 'Harrier'

Automobile has launched its new SUV "Harrier" at a starting price of Rs 12.69 lakh, ex-showroom

According to the company, "Harrier" is powered by "Kryotec 2.0" Diesel engine, which is mated to a 6-speed Manual Transmission.

Commenting on the launch, and MD said: "We showcased the H5X Concept at the Auto Expo 2018 with a promise to bring it to the Indian market in early 2019. Honouring the same commitment, I am elated to present to you the 'Harrier' today."

"With this product, has rightfully entered the premium mid-size SUV segment. The 'Harrier' is a strong proof point of our Turnaround 2.0 strategy and it will be a game changer in the market," Butschek said.

"I am confident that with the 'Harrier', will continue to win sustainably in the times to come," Butschek added.

