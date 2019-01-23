Infosys to turn enterprises digital on HPE model

-
Global software major Infosys would speed up digital makeover of enterprises using the HPE's consumption-based IT model, said the tech behemoth on Wednesday.
"The partnership with HPE will help enterprises make smart infrastructure investments, paying for what they consume, while benefiting from the security offered by a trusted managed services provider," said the city-based IT firm in a statement.
The US-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) cloud platform focuses on outcome-based consumption and simplifies IT and freeing up resources.
Clients will also benefit with a secure private cloud and the advantage of economics in public cloud.
"As enterprises look at optimising their hybrid IT investments and accelerate digital initiatives, our partnership with HPE will provide them value proposition of a consumption-based IT model and the comfort of managed services," said Infosys' Vice-President Narasimha Rao in the statement.
As part of the expanded offerings, Infosys will invest in building skills and solutions across the hybrid cloud to drive business outcomes for its clients.
"Enterprises are seeking ways to consume the outcomes they want. Our tie-up with Infosys will contribute to the success of their customers' business," said HPE Chief Sales Officer Phil Davis on the occasion.
