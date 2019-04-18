Tata Sponge Iron, a 54.5 per cent subsidiary company of Tata Steel, on Thursday said its board has approved shifting of the company's from Odisha to and changing its name to ' Long Products Limited' or such other name.

The company made this move of shifting its along with changing its name after it had completed acquisition of the business of Kolkata-based (UML) earlier this month with pending transfer of some of the assets including mines and certain land parcels.

In a regulatory filing, said its board on Thursday "approved the shifting of the of the company to West Bengal, subject to the approval of the members of the company and other regulatory authorities, as may be applicable and consequent amendment in the Registered Office clause of the Memorandum of Association".

The company's Meeting (AGM) of its members is scheduled to take place on July 15 at Joda in Odisha's district.

The company in the filing also said its board approved the change in its name to " Long Products Limited" or such other name, as may be approved by the of Companies, subject to the approval of the members of the company and other regulatory authorities, as may be applicable and consequent amendment in name clause of Memorandum of Association.

Notably, completed the acquisition of the steel business of UML on April 9 with payment of cash consideration of Rs 3,468.63 crore (after adjustments for negative working capital and hold backs, pending transfer of some assets including mines and certain land parcels).A

UML's steel business includes one-million-tonne near in Jharkhand, an operative ore mine, a coal mine under development and captive power plants.A

AShifting of Tata Sponge Iron's registered office from Odisha to would be a significant development for the Trinamool Congress-ruled state.

AAfter Tata Global Beverages, and of (TCIL), it would be a new entrant of the list of Tata whose registered office would be in Bengal.

Tata Steel, in September last year, had executed definitive agreements with the Kolkata-based UML for the acquisition of the latter's steel business.

ATata Sponge Iron's net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31 stood at Rs 24.39 crore, down 47.76 per cent year-on-year and its revenue from operations, during the March quarter this fiscal grew 4.34 per cent year-on-year at Rs 254.07 crore.

